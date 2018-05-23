George Doodnaught, former doctor convicted of 21 sex assaults, stripped of medical licence

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) has revoked the medical licence of former Toronto anesthesiologist George Doodnaught, currently imprisoned for the sexual assaults of several of his patients.

He was convicted of 21 counts of sexual assault in 2013 and has been serving his 10-year sentence at Warkworth Institution since February 2014.

While the college suspended Doodnaught's licence in December 2013 after his conviction, the former North York General Hospital doctor was allowed to appeal his conviction before the CPSO revoked his licence.

Ontario's top court rejected his appeal last October, rejecting the defence's argument that the victims had hallucinated their assaults while anaesthetized.

"Sexual contact between a physician and patient is a violation of a physician's ethical obligations and represents professional misconduct. That is why the college vigorously investigates and prosecutes sexual abuse cases and has consistently advocated for stricter penalties in these cases," CPSO spokesperson Shae Greenfield said in a statement.

Doodnaught's appeal was rejected last October. (Alex Tavshunsky/CBC)

Doodnaught was convicted of assaulting women who ranged in age from 25 to 75, while they were sedated and semi-conscious. Among other abuses, the trial judge found Doodnaught inserted his penis into women's mouths, used some for masturbation, and sexually fondled others over a four-year period.

Along with the acknowledgement of Doodnaught's criminal convictions, the CPSO committee also found he sexually abused and engaged in "disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional conduct" with 10 other patients not included in his criminal trial.