Toronto police, friends step up search for missing man Dominic Kardasiewicz

Toronto police are looking for anyone who has information about the disappearance of 33-year-old Dominic Kardasiewicz.

He was last seen in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area on the evening of Friday, May 25, and his family says it's "completely uncharacteristic" for him to not make contact.

Police say there's "no apparent explanation" about Kardasiewicz's disappearance at this time.

In an Instagram post, Rossi Gifford, Kardasiewicz's girlfriend, said she received a text message from him at 11:30 p.m. last Friday, but hasn't heard anything since.

"Please help. Share information. Keep your eyes peeled. We need to find him," Gifford wrote.

A Facebook group has also been launched to help with the search, which now has over 300 members.

Officials are set to hold a 2 p.m. news conference at 14 Division's station to appeal for more information.

Kardasiewicz is described as six-foot-two, or about 188 centimetres, with a medium build and short brown hair.

He was wearing a bright-red zip-up Adidas hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves, a light-blue T-shirt, grey shorts, and white Adidas sneakers when he was seen last. Kardasiewicz also has a tattoo of a revolver on the back of his left calf.