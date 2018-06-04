Foul play not suspected in death of Dominic Kardasiewicz

The body of a Toronto man missing for just over a week after a night out with friends has been located, and foul play is not suspected in his death, police say.

Dominic Kardasiewicz, 33, had been last seen on May 25 after an evening out with friends at a bar near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue. Investigators say he left on foot and stopped for a slice of pizza on his way home before disappearing.

In a tweet, Kardasiewicz's girlfriend, Rossi Gifford, said police recovered his body from Lake Ontario and that he had been deceased for a week.

Toronto police confirmed to CBC Toronto that Kardasiewicz's body was found on Saturday and that an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

"Family, friends and I are extremely grateful for all your efforts and support," Gifford said, before asking for privacy to "process this tragedy."

Gifford had previously told CBC News she last received a text message from Kardasiewicz at 11:30 p.m. Friday, but hadn't heard anything since.

Other friends mourned his loss in various social media posts.

Kardasiewicz's distraught family previously told CBC News it was "completely uncharacteristic" of him not to make contact.

In the days following his disappearance, Kardasiewicz's parents made a desperate plea for him to get in touch. A Facebook group launched to help with the search garnered more than 800 members.