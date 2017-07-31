Relatives of an elderly man who has been missing since Friday say it's been agonizing not knowing where their loved one is and are pleading for the public's help in locating him.

Domingos Martins, 83, disappeared in the Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street area on July 28 around 4:30 p.m.

"The last three days have been something that I never thought I would have go though," said Samantha Martins. "It's been torture not knowing where my father-in-law is."

Police describe Martins as 5'1", between 180-200 lbs., wearing a shirt with the name "Martins" on it along with shorts, blue Crocks and socks. His family says he suffers from Alzheimers, but has never gone missing before."

Staff. Sgt. Chris Young told CBC Toronto Martins speaks only Portuguese, likes to frequent cafes and bakeries and is believed to have limited mobility, likely shuffling more than walking.

"This is an emergency," Young said, asking anyone who has seen Martins or someone resembling him to call 911. Police have put all available resources toward the investigation including ATVs, unmanned aircraft and police dogs, he said.

Young said investigators will visit homes in the area bounded by Weston Road to the west, Highway 401 to the north, Jane Street to the east and Lawrence Avenue West to the south. Residents of the area are asked to check inside and outside their property, paying special attention to garden sheds and decks.

"No place is an inopportune location for someone to find themselves," he said.

Meanwhile, the family has been searching nearby parks, looking in bushes and going door-to-door in the hope that someone will have information about Martins's whereabouts.

They had also been distributing flyers with an appeal for anyone with information to call them directly but have since realized that isn't the best approach.

Young says he understands the sentiment behind the move but stresses that anyone with a tip should contact police directly so as not to hamper the investigation.

For its part, the family is hoping a break in the case will come sooner than later, saying each time a tip comes in, their hopes go up.

"Any tip is a tip and it is a lead, it's just very hard when it doesn't pan out. And we're going on our fourth day," Samantha Martins said.