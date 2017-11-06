The treatment of two dogs in a Little Italy backyard has led a city councillor to ask "serious questions" about whether Toronto's bylaws go far enough to protect animals kept outside.

Brittany Ugolini, who lives next door to the dogs, flagged the animals' treatment to Toronto Animal Services after hearing frequent barking and scratching coming from the yard.

Peeking over the fence and later snapping some pictures, she says she saw two dogs in stacked cages. On Sunday, she posted the photos to Facebook, prompting outraged commenters to reach out to Coun. Mike Layton.

"I found it worrisome that no-one was doing anything when the dogs were barking," she told CBC Toronto. "It was kind of constant, sometimes for hours, the dogs barking and scratching at the cage."

Ugolini says as an animal lover, 'hearing the crying and the scratching really broke my heart.' (CBC)

Toronto Animal Services has now been to the house twice to check on the dogs' condition — most recently on Monday afternoon — but say the pair of short-haired dogs are in fine health and have adequate food and water.

They have given the dogs' owner 24 hours to add insulation to the cages and prove that the animals have received veterinary care.

Toronto's municipal code requires that animals other than cats kept outside for periods longer than 30 minutes be provided a "weather-proofed and insulated" enclosure that has enough space for "normal postural and behavioural adjustments."

The code also requires that all animals have adequate space and be sheltered from extreme weather.

Layton says the experience of reading through Toronto's animal bylaw has been "eye-opening."

"I have more questions about whether we're taking adequate approaches to ensuring the welfare of animals when they can be kept outside in a Toronto winter," he told CBC Toronto.

Another shot of the stacked cages, which have wire doors. (Brittany Ugolini)

He said he plans to continue to look into the section of the bylaw that pertains to animals kept outside.

"If it calls for a review, then that's the direction I'll take. But I'm still learning about what is deemed adequate," he said.

The owner of the dogs told CBC Toronto on Monday that the animals are well cared for, but declined to comment further.

Neighbour Emma Fox has also heard the dogs, commenting that "it sounds like the dogs are in distress. It's a crying sound."

She told CBC Toronto she was surprised that the backyard cages were considered in compliance with the municipal code.

"I question the standards, basically," she said.

Animal Services says its staff will return to the property on Tuesday to make sure that the dog owner complies with the notices for compliance.