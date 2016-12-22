The phrase "right place, right time" never worked so perfectly.

Just before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Karissa Ali was finishing her morning rounds at the Kew Beach Veterinary Hospital near Queen Street East and Kingston Road.

As she sat down with a tea, a receptionist came running for her. A dog had somehow wound up trapped under a streetcar right outside the building.

Ali and her two technicians grabbed their gear and sprung into action.

"People had stopped traffic, which I'm really grateful for because I really didn't look at the street," she said.

A crowd had gathered around the streetcar as the trio dropped to their stomachs to find their patient. They could see the dog's back legs sticking out from under the vehicle, but he didn't seem to be moving, Ali said.

As they continued to work, the streetcar conductor discharged the car to ensure no one was shocked and bystanders took out their flashlights.

"We couldn't see the front limbs too much," Ali said. "One of them was in the track and bent, and the head of the dog was over a metal bar of some sort."

Ali said the dog eventually responded, resisting their attempts to carefully pull him out. As she ran back to the clinic to collect sedatives, a crew of firefighters arrived to offer their help.

Cpt. Michael Westwood of Toronto Fire Services said they deployed a crew of four firefighters to help out.

Working together, Ali gave the pup a shot of sedative and one of the firefighters managed to free the animal, who happens to be named Nero.

It takes a whole crew to rescue an anxious dog. (Kew Beach Vet Hospital)

Most wanted in the Beach

Nero had been spotted throughout the Upper Beach neighbourhood over the past few days since escaping from his home on Tuesday.

Lauren Chester, the dog's owner, said he managed to slip by her as she opened the front door with an armload of bags.

Chester has only had Nero, who was brought to Toronto from Israel by the Dog Tails rescue program, since August and said that the dog is still wary of new people — which may have explained why it was so hard to catch him.

Ali and her colleagues spotted Nero a few days ago and tried to coax him inside, with no luck. Others in the community reported seeing the dog get hit by a car earlier Thursday morning, though it's unclear if that was, in fact, Nero.

"The community was incredible giving us any tips they had," Chester said.

After spending the last few days searching tirelessly, she said her family was relieved to get the call from the clinic today that Nero was safe, even after the streetcar ordeal.

"We couldn't believe it."

Lucky pup

Hours after being rescued, Nero was still at the animal hospital getting checked out.

Ali said she believes Nero's front limb was somehow caught under the streetcar, but she didn't find any visible injuries. X-rays turned up clear as well, though that doesn't mean the dog is out of the woods yet.

"The thing with being hit by a car and animals is whatever doesn't show up now, especially with regards to the lungs, contusions or bruising of the lungs or fluid in the lungs shows up two days later," she said.

For now, Nero appears to be one lucky pup, something Ali attributes to the passionate people, namely the firefighters and her two technicians, Samantha Wallis and Caitlin Faragher, who rushed to the dog's rescue.

"What I take away from today is definitely my technicians being literally amazing, strong, fearless women willing to get down and dirty," she said.

Nero is set to return home Thursday evening.