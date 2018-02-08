A dog-sledding operation facing allegations of animal cruelty is accusing Ontario's animal welfare agency of misrepresenting the facts of the case as it conducts an investigation.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals launched an animal cruelty investigation into Windrift Adventures after a complaint from two people who alleged dogs were being mistreated at the operation in Moonstone, Ont.

Last week, the OSPCA ordered Windrift to improve the well-being of more than 100 dogs by providing insulated shelter, clean water, appropriate food and veterinary care to the canines.

Windrift Adventures says it provides proper care for all its dogs and that one dog that was seen limping with an apparent wound on a video posted online by two visitors is receiving treatment and is doing well.

It says it exceeds the province's animal welfare standards and follows best practices for sled-dog care.

The OSPCA says three dogs needed veterinary care and has noted that Windrift is complying with the orders.