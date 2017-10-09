A Toronto organization is looking for help returning to Houston — the scene of this past summer's devastating Hurricane Harvey — so it can provide relief to distressed animal shelters by bringing more dogs back to Ontario.

Redemption Paws, which helps rescue animals after natural disasters, brought home more than 40 dogs from Houston in September. But the group's founder says city shelters are still overwhelmed.

"I don't think people really understand the gravity of the situation," Redemption Paws director Nicole Simone said in an interview. "There are so many dogs in need."

Nicole Simone, a director of Redemption Paws, an organization that goes to areas affected by natural disasters to help rescue groups find homes for dogs in safer areas, and one of dogs from Houston. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The organization is looking for donations and volunteers to help send another convoy of vans to Houston to bring back dogs.

Simone says she has been "inundated" with calls from animal shelters in recent days.

"They're pleading for help because they don't want to put dogs down," she said.

The powerful storm caused widespread damage and flooding in Houston. Thousands of dogs were rounded up by shelters, many of which were already over-capacity.

30-day hold is up

But the 30-day hold period put in place for people to claim dogs following the storm has now expired, Simone said, and the shelters need relief.

In some cases, the shelters themselves were damaged or flooded during the storm. Simone said the city of Houston has a large homeless dog population, estimated to be over a million.

Redemption Paws is trying to raise $5,000 through it's GoFundMe campaign.

The organization's own shelter is already full after the first trip to Houston, but Simone said other shelters have space available.

And she wanted to stress the rescue operations won't affect Canadian dogs in shelters. Simone said Ontario has a 92 per cent adoption rate.

"In no way are we displacing Canadian dogs by bringing these dogs into shelters here," Simone said.

Anyone interested in eventually adopting one of the dogs can contact the Redemption Paws.