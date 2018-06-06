The city has launched a new pilot project to direct more dog poop into the green bin at local parks.

Officials have placed organic green bins at 20 off-leash dog parks around the city. The bins will stay on site at the parks until the fall.

Green bins are now being piloted in Dog Off-Leash Areas in 20 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOparks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOparks</a> to reduce the amount of organic waste being put in Blue Bins. Dog poop goes in the Green Bin! More: <a href="https://t.co/wFgue9XTIx">https://t.co/wFgue9XTIx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoPOOinBlue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoPOOinBlue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreenBin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreenBin</a><a href="https://t.co/tlQAIzoFK0">https://t.co/tlQAIzoFK0</a> <a href="https://t.co/I3b5BzzONG">pic.twitter.com/I3b5BzzONG</a> —@TorontoPFR

A recent audit of waste bins at dog parks found that "organic waste" accounted for 84 per cent of the contents.

The city's parks department is using the hashtag #NoPOOinBlue to promote the initiative on social media.

Toronto is advising people who use dog parks not included in the pilot project to dispose of dog poop in their green bin at home.