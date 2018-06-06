Skip to Main Content
New pilot project reminds dog owners to put brown stuff in the green bin

The city has installed new organic green bins at 20 off-leash dog parks, where they say doggie poop bags were piling up in waste bins.

An audit finds waste bins near dog parks were filled with 84 per cent organic content

The city says directing more dog poop into the green bin will reduce landfill waste and contamination of the recycling system. (LeslieS/Flickr)

The city has launched a new pilot project to direct more dog poop into the green bin at local parks.

Officials have placed organic green bins at 20 off-leash dog parks around the city. The bins will stay on site at the parks until the fall.

A recent audit of waste bins at dog parks found that "organic waste" accounted for 84 per cent of the contents.

The city's parks department is using the hashtag #NoPOOinBlue to promote the initiative on social media.

Toronto is advising people who use dog parks not included in the pilot project to dispose of dog poop in their green bin at home.

