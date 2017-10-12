Toronto police have charged a 32-year-old doctor after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say Ernest Chiu, a doctor of nephrology, responded to an escort ad for sex in Dec. 2016. Over the following months, police allege Chiu met with the teenager in different Toronto hotels and paid to have unprotected sex with her.

On one occasion, Chiu requested the girl visit him at Toronto General Hospital, where he worked, and they allegedly had sex in Chiu's office.

Police allege he would prescribe the girl birth control and inject her with the medication.

Chiu is facing four charges, including sexual interference, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 and sexual assault.