Do you live in one of Brampton's hot zones for residential fires? Find out here
A new project by the city crunches the data to identify where fires are breaking out and why
After what was the deadliest year on record for fires in Brampton, city officials have zeroed in on three hot spot neighbourhoods where blazes were most prevalent in the hope of saving lives.
The findings come out of an analysis of data from a variety of sources, including Brampton Fire records and polling and research firm Environics. It's all part of of an effort to improve fire safety in the city.
In 2017, five people died in fires in Brampton, the most in the city's history. That prompted officials to do something they'd never done before: work with an analytics company to map out where fires were happening and why.
Some of the hot zones identified through the city have a large proportion of high-rise residential buildings. And while there are just 88 such buildings in Brampton, officials say they accounted for 16 per cent of all residential fires over the five-year period.
Irma Orzeck was one of those residents. The 71-year-old lives in one of the city's hot zones and knows all too well how easy it is for fires to spring up at home.
It wasn't long ago that fire crews had to be called to her home when her basement freezer started smoking.
"There would have been a big fire had I not been home," said Orzeck, thankful that a new alarm was being installed at her home.