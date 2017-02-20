Drivers in Toronto are being put on notice — this week police will be conducting a campaign targeting distracted driving.

They've dubbed the initiative — which begins on Monday —"That Text or Call Could End It All."

All police officers in the city will be looking for drivers using hand-held devices to talk, text, type, dial or email.

"Distracted driving is any action that a driver engages in that takes their focus away from the safe operation of their vehicle," police said in a weekend news release.

"Distracted drivers are a safety risk to themselves and other road-users."

Since 2011 the Toronto Police Service has laid more than 109,000 charges for offences related to distracted driving.