Two people in their 40s are facing a slew of drug charges after allegedly running a "dispensary-type operation" out of their small west end apartment.

Toronto police described the operation in the area of Dundas Street West and Lansdowne Avenue as "very sophisticated."

Police allege that a man and a woman have been selling certain amounts of marijuana in various forms to people in the community. The pair allegedly specialized in edible forms of the drug.

A man, 40, and a woman, 41, have been charged with eight offences each.

The charges involve possession of illicit drugs, including marijuana, oxycodone, cocaine, and psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.

The man and woman were charged with possession of a number of drugs, including psilocybin, the main active chemical in magic mushrooms. Here is an example of magic mushrooms in a grow room. (Peter Dejon/Associated Press)

The pair were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

Const. Craig Brister, a Toronto Police Service spokesperson, said investigators learned about the operation through an anonymous tip but said such operations are not unusual to find in a "small apartment."

Officers from Toronto Police Service's 14 Division searched the apartment unit on Monday and arrested the man and woman that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1406, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).