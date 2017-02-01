The mother of a young disabled woman says she's demanding answers and policy changes from the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) after the teen was locked in school bus for six hours, leaving her so traumatized she's refused to return to school.

Wendy Mastache, 19, has difficulty communicating. She can't read or write due to developmental delays and is mainly non-verbal. She has both autism and epilepsy.

Early one day last week, her mother says a school bus driver somehow didn't see Wendy on the bus and left her there for six hours after locking the vehicle and walking away.

"I was panicked," explained her mother, Laura Mastache, her voice shaking as she spoke to CBC Toronto. "What happened during those six hours? No one really knows."

A tender moment between Wendy Mastache and her mother, Laura Mastache. (Paul Borkwood, CBC News)

What she does know is that the end of the school day on Jan. 23, she received a call that Wendy hadn't been in class all day. Strangely, however, the girl did appear outside her school — York Humber High School, located on Emmett Avenue near Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West — after classes ended. A teacher saw Wendy getting off the bus at that time, Mastache says.

The bus driver then drove Wendy home.

Once Wendy arrived home that day, Mastache immediately questioned the bus driver, but says she didn't receive any answers. So, she headed to the school.

Mastache says school officials viewed security video and confirmed Wendy never entered the school that day, despite other students confirming she had been on the bus in the morning.

Every morning, the bus driver first drops off the other students at York Humber's main doors. They are all part of the school's main programming stream. Then the driver, who works for Stock Transportation, normally drives around to the back of the school to drop Wendy off for her specialized program.

But it didn't happen that day and it appears Wendy spent the entire day alone on the school bus, which was left parked outside a building in an industrial area.

This is where Laura Mastache has learned her daughter spent an entire day, inside a school bus. (Paul Borkwood, CBC News)

The temperature that January day was just above freezing, rising to a high of 4 C. Mastache said that during the bus ride her daughter wasn't wearing gloves, a hat or a scarf.

Mastache shuddered thinking about the cold and still wondering if her daughter may have had an epileptic seizure that day. More than a week later, she has pieced together some parts of what likely went wrong that day but still has questions.

"So how was my daughter in the bus? Six hours. No drinking, no eating, not going to the bathroom."

As she spoke to CBC Toronto, Mastache's daughter reached over and grabbed her mother's hand or touched her face. The teenager at one point put her head down on the kitchen table where the two sat side by side.

The school board's response

The TDSB has released a statement, which reads:

"We are aware of this situation and find it completely unacceptable. Since it happened, the school has been working very closely with the student and her family to offer any supports we can and to reassure them that this will not happen again."

All drivers are required to visually check the entire bus before locking it, the statement says.

Stock Transportation did not respond to CBC Toronto's request for an interview. However, the school board statement indicates that the company told officials the driver that day has been suspended, with the case under review.

"We have made clear that the driver is not to drive any school bus within the Toronto District School Board going forward," the TDSB statement says.

"While all bus drivers who work for our contracted carriers undergo Child Check training that requires drivers to visually check the entire bus prior to locking it, we have reiterated with all carriers our clear expectations that this must be done and that drivers receive regular training on this process."

'She's traumatized'

​Mastache says her daughter is obviously affected by the experience, refusing to go to school.

"She's traumatized. She doesn't want to get in the bus."

Mastache says the school board has offered other options, such as sending a van to pick up her daughter. But Mastache says Wendy, once eager every morning to go to school, now refuses.

Her mother says she's only succeeded once since the incident in persuading Wendy to put on her school, after which the teen burst into tears.

Mastache has one piece of advice for the TDSB.

She says due to board policy involving students who are adults, she only received an automated call from the school at the end of the day, advising her that her daughter had been absent.

Mastache would like that call to come much earlier, as soon as it's noticed that her daughter is not in class.

"That's wrong," she says. "Especially because (these students) are vulnerable."