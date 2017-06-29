A 27-year-old man has died after he suffered gunshot wounds while in the parking lot of Diamonds Cabaret Gentlemen's Club in Mississauga.

Const. Mark Fischer of Peel police told CBC Toronto that he was shot in an altercation outside of the strip club at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Peel paramedics transported the man from the establishment, located at 1820 Dundas Street East, to the hospital in critical condition.

@Peel_Paramedics actively resuscitating a male with GSW from a Dundas St location to local hospital @PeelPoliceMedia @OPSEU277 pic.twitter.com/29JNWwyaiL — @Peel_Paramedics

He later died in hospital, said Fischer, adding that a homicide investigation is now underway and that there are no suspects at this time.