Mystery accordion men keep popping up on the TTC to play Despacito

A pair of mystery men armed with accordions keep popping up during TTC commutes to play the hit summer earworm Despacito.

Commuters have spotted the musicians on subway trains throughout the city.

The TTC says they are aware of the men. The accordionists appear to play alone but it isn't clear who the two men are or why they are playing Despacito.

Meanwhile on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Despacito?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Despacito</a> <a href="https://t.co/ppmFrPq5QQ">pic.twitter.com/ppmFrPq5QQ</a> —@taboada93

Reaction to the busking has been deeply divided: some have loved hearing music mid-commute, others loathe it.

Despacito's ubiquity has made it a divisive tune. The song became the most viewed clip of all-time on YouTube last summer (it now has more than five billion views) and the most-streamed track of all-time.

BREAKING: Toronto authorities declare The Purge on just that one accordion guy on the TTC who plays 'Despacito' —@MrIanMacIntyre

Today's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> highlight: a really talented young guy on the subway, playing "Despacito" on the accordion. <br>Everyone stopped what they were doing and just listened.<br>Even in a busy city, on a crowded subway train, magical moments still exist. <a href="https://t.co/ngAloc0LHn">pic.twitter.com/ngAloc0LHn</a> —@emfriesen

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says transit enforcement officers came across the men a few times earlier this month and have given them warnings.

Buskers are only allowed to play in designated areas within TTC stations and must be approved performers. No playing is permitted on trains.

I swear to god <a href="https://twitter.com/TTChelps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTChelps</a> I’m getting a little tired of this Despacito accordion player riding the subway. Nothing fails to sour me faster. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> —@JackCox

"It might look kind of innocent or humourous that someone is playing a song that is popular with some people and not so popular with others on the accordion on the subway," said Green.

"The fact is that it is against our by-laws particularly if busking and collecting money gets involved."

Thank you accordion man on the subway for making this rainy commute home a little more entertaining. Also, all in favour of making <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Despacito?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Despacito</a> the official song of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> 🙋🏻‍♀️? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ILoveToronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ILoveToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/h4OsNskqwm">pic.twitter.com/h4OsNskqwm</a> —@0rtizAle

Green says while the TTC hasn't gotten any official complaints, he has seen the griping online. He warns the duo could be fined.

"If they continue doing this and we catch them, we can issue tickets as well."