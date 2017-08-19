Homicide investigators are hunting for clues after the body of a woman was found in a North York park Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Derrydown Park in the Jane and Finch area around 12:45 p.m. after getting reports of a body in a stream.

Officers found the body of a woman in her 30s near the park's Finch Avenue entrance, Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

After noticing what Hopkinson said were "obvious signs of trauma" to the woman's body, police deemed the death suspicious.

It's not known exactly how long the body was there, but investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was in the park in the last two days.