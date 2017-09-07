Denis Shapovalov news conference LIVE
Air Date: Sep 07, 2017 11:00 AM ET
Rising Canadian tennis star speaks to the media about his recent success on the ATP Tour
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Friday
Chance of showers
16°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
18°C
Sunday
Sunny
20°C
Monday
Sunny
22°C
Tuesday
Cloudy
23°C
Latest Toronto News Headlines
- Jennifer Keesmaat on 5 years as chief planner, being told to 'stick to the knitting,' and what comes next
- Ontario to begin collecting data on students' race, ethnicity, hoping to boost achievement
- 5 things you need to know about TIFF's opening day
- Kronos system still causing problems for paramedics, city staff discussing options
- TIFF's artistic director wants you to leave your house and go to a movie
Top News Headlines
- 'This thing is a buzzsaw': Hurricane Irma heads for Dominican Republic
- 'Did you get it all?' Experimental 'pen' could help surgeons detect remaining cancer instantly
- 'Super upset' Montreal woman terrified after personal info was posted in escort ad
- SpaceX launches U.S. military space plane on secret mission
- At caucus retreat Tories position themselves as defenders of small business
Most Viewed
- Stranded in the path of Hurricane Irma, some Toronto tourists say they feel 'abandoned' by airlines
- Ontario to begin collecting data on students' race, ethnicity, hoping to boost achievement
- 2 ethics trials of Liberal insiders pose test for Kathleen Wynne
- Priyanka Chopra walks red carpet at TIFF Soirée
- 'We're not pin cushions': TTC driver allegedly punches rider, leaves him with blood clot in brain
- Tory MPP apologizes for comments about Wynne after lawyers warn of possible lawsuit
- 'We just want closure,' says missing man's family who fears he won't be found alive
- 'Could someone have saved him?': Questions linger for victim's mom as details of Sheridan Mall shooting emerge
- Will the Bank of Canada's interest hike affect lines of credit? Yes, and here's how to manage it
- Ontario to introduce new report cards and re-examine EQAO in 'curriculum refresh'
Don't Miss
-
Jennifer Keesmaat on 5 years as chief planner, being told to 'stick to the knitting,' and what comes next
-
Ontario to begin collecting data on students' race, ethnicity, hoping to boost achievement
-
5 things you need to know about TIFF's opening day
-
Kronos system still causing problems for paramedics, city staff discussing options
-
TIFF's artistic director wants you to leave your house and go to a movie
-
Moss Park overdose prevention site could move indoors as city scales up response to opioid crisis
-
Analysis
2 ethics trials of Liberal insiders pose test for Kathleen Wynne
-
TIFF closes King Street for street festival
-
FILM FESTIVAL
TIFF 2017 kicks off amid some big changes
-
Live Blog
Lougheed bribery trial underway
-
'Could someone have saved him?': Questions linger for victim's mom as details of Sheridan Mall shooting emerge
-
New SafeTTC app allows passengers to report harassment
-
Priyanka Chopra walks red carpet at TIFF Soirée
-
Tory MPP apologizes for comments about Wynne after lawyers warn of possible lawsuit
-
Updated
Stranded in the path of Hurricane Irma, some Toronto tourists say they feel 'abandoned' by airlines