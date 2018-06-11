After 'f--k Trump' barb, Robert De Niro in Toronto to launch development with star chef Nobu

Robert De Niro, fresh off the Tony Awards stage where he attacked the U.S. president, and celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa are in Toronto today to launch a major new development.

The duo, along with film producer Meir Teper, are holding a noon ET news conference to promote what they're calling the "world's first" complex to feature a Nobu restaurant, hotel and residences.

However, film star De Niro may get the bulk of the questions after his big statement at Sunday night's Tony Awards.

De Niro, a staunch opponent of Donald Trump, dropped a couple of F-bombs on Monday night in New York City before raising his arms and encouraging the crowd to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

The CBS television audience heard dead silence instead of De Niro's comments, The Associated Press reports.

Condos going for $1.4M

De Niro, left, and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa are partners on the new project. Nobu already operates restaurants around the world. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The Toronto facility will be built at 15 Mercer St., near King Street West and Blue Jays way, in Toronto's downtown core.

Condo units in the building, which is still in the pre-construction phase, are selling for some $1.4 million each for 888 square feet, according to the local real estate tracking website BuzzBuzzHome.

Mayor John Tory is set to be on hand for the groundbreaking.