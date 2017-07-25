Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday evening as 25-year-old Demal Graham.

Graham was shot just minutes away from the scene of double-homicide that took place earlier Sunday morning, when gunfire tore through a backyard barbeque.

Police say they received multiple calls about the sounds of gunshots in the Empringham Drive and McLevin Avenue area around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

That's where they located the victim without vital signs.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Graham was pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

Police say a man, described as brown, mid-20s with some facial hair and wearing a hooded sweatshirt, was seen speeding away from the scene in a light-coloured four-door sedan.

Investigators are now hoping to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident. The weapon used in the shooting has not yet been recovered, they say.

Mark Pugash, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said it's too early to tell if Sunday's shootings are related in any way, but investigators have said they looking into the possibility.

Multiple homicides within a short period of time, or "homicide clusters," occur in the city six to 10 times a year, he said Monday.