Police in Durham region are investigating after a headless goat and several chickens were found along the Pickering shoreline Monday.

Officers located the animals around 10:30 a.m. after a passerby spotted the decapitated carcasses on the waterfront in the Beachpoint Promenade and West Shore Boulevard area.

"That area is pretty popular for people walking especially in the morning time," Const. George Tudos told CBC Toronto, adding that there would have been many people out on the nearby trail especially over the long weekend.

Tudos said the scene was something of a surprise to the officers who responded to the call.

"It's not something that we deal with on a regular basis," he said. "It was kind of disturbing to find these animals in the way that they were found."

It's unknown yet whether the animals were dead before being decapitated.

Their remains have been removed with the help of Animal Services.

Tudos said police have no leads or suspects at this point, but hope someone will come forward with information.

"We want to know what the motives are behind the animals being decapitated and placed there on that beach," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau or leave an anonymous tip with Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say those leaving tips might be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.