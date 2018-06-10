Police probing death of cyclist in Little Portugal as suspected homicide

The death of a male cyclist in Little Portugal late Saturday afternoon is being investigated as a suspected homicide, Toronto police say.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was struck by an SUV around 5:30 p.m. in a laneway behind a school at Frankish and Sheridan avenues, near Dundas and Dufferin streets. The cyclist was unconscious, not breathing and witnesses were performing CPR on him when police arrived at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim may have been assaulted following what they characterized was an "intentional" crash. The details of that assault are unclear. Paramedics originally said the victim was shot, but police have not confirmed that information.

The vehicle, a black Toyota RAV4, hit a tree after striking the cyclist, according to police. Its occupants, three males in dark sweatshirts and sweatpants, fled the scene on foot.

Police are searching for three suspects after the black Toyota RAV4 they were riding in fatally struck a cyclist. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

The cyclist, meanwhile, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and later died of his injuries.

Chris Grayer, who said he knew the victim, described him as a "good kid, who loved to wrestle and football, he plays."

Grayer added that the man was an amateur wrestler who taught his nephew the sport.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Homicide Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone, the lead investigator, is expected to deliver an update in the case at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.