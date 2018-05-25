New
Death of an elderly man in Oshawa senior's home deemed a homicide, police say
The death of an elderly man in an Oshawa senior's home has been deemed a homicide, Durham police said.
Two senior residents, both with dementia, were involved in a physical altercation
A physical altercation broke out between two senior residents, aged 88 and 76, on April 27. Both men had dementia and the 88-year-old fell during the incident and broke his pelvis. The man died of complications from his injuries two weeks later.
The coroner's officer deemed the death a homicide but police have not laid any charges yet.
The name of the deceased will not be released at the request of his family.