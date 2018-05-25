Death of an elderly man in Oshawa senior's home deemed a homicide, police say

The death of an elderly man in an Oshawa senior's home has been deemed a homicide, according to Durham police.

A physical altercation broke out between two senior residents, aged 88 and 76, on April 27. Both men had dementia and the 88-year-old fell during the incident and broke his pelvis. The man died of complications from his injuries two weeks later.

The coroner's officer deemed the death a homicide but police have not laid any charges yet.

The name of the deceased will not be released at the request of his family.