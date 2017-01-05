A deadly fire at a Toronto Community Housing seniors' apartment was set on purpose, family members of the victims learned today.

Four people were killed and more than a dozen others were hurt after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of a building at 1315 Neilson Rd. in Scarborough in February 2016, which filled the hallway with thick black smoke.

"The cause of this fatal fire has been classified as intentional," reads a statement released by the city. "The investigation revealed that the fire started in combustible chairs located where two hallways intersect on the fifth floor."

'It's shocking, it's horrible'

Bibi Javed attended the Thursday meeting featuring representatives for Toronto Fire, Toronto police and the Fire Marshal's office, where family members and injured people were given an update.

The fire killed Javed's elderly aunt, Azeema Safraj, and left her sister Fazeela Khan​ in hospital with severe burns.

Bibi Javed visited her sister Fazeela Khan in the hospital every day as she recovered from the TCH fire that killed their elderly aunt. (Handout )

"It's shocking, it's horrible, for someone to even think of setting a fire and endangering people's lives — especially seniors who are not mobile and could be trapped in their apartments," Bibi Javed told CBC Toronto.

News that the fire was set intentionally was "devastating," she added.

"I do hope they find the person responsible for this and they're responsible for their actions."

Toronto police taking over investigation

The Fire Marshal's office has now wrapped up its investigation, the city statement said.

Const. Caroline de Kloet of the Toronto police said they have now taken over the investigation from the Fire Marshal's office but would not comment further.

A fire truck's ladder extends into the window of the apartment where 4 people died during a deadly blaze in February 2016. (Vedran Lesic)

Toronto Fire Services previously noted a number of Ontario Fire Code violations during the post-fire inspection and charged the owner of the THC, the building's owner, with "permitting combustible materials to accumulate in a means of egress," failing to instruct supervisory staff in the fire emergency procedures in the fire safety plan before they are given any responsibility for fire safety, and failure to implement the approved fire safety plan in the building.

Those charges are currently before the courts.