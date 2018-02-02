Ontario Provincial Police collision investigators are at the intersection of King Street and Airport Road in Caledon after an early-morning crash that left one person dead and another with minor injuries.

OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell said that at about 6:05 a.m., a sedan travelling northbound on Airport Road crossed the centre line of the road, side-swiping a pickup truck and then colliding with a minivan head on.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another driver was extricated by paramedics after becoming trapped in a vehicle and has since been sent to a local hospital with minor injuries. The third driver escaped with no injuries at all.

Nancekivell said it's not yet known why the driver crossed the centre line.

Airport Road is closed between King Street and Castlederg Side Road, and will be for at least four to six more hours, according to OPP.