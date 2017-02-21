Peel police's homicide bureau is investigating a deadly shooting at a Brampton motel on Monday night.

Police were called to a Motel 6 in the Tomken Road and Steelwell Road area around 10:20 p.m. by paramedics, said Const. Paolo Carretta.

When police arrived, Carretta said they found a male victim suffering from ​"obvious signs of trauma." He later died from his injuries at the scene.

Police haven't released any suspect information or the victim's name and age. Carretta said police are waiting to notify next of kin.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident," he said.

Officers are still in the neighbourhood this morning, canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.

Carretta said the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau is handling the investigation. Anyone with information can call the bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.