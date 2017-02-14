Three people have died in an overnight house fire in Brampton.

Peel police got the call shortly after 4 a.m. for the townhouse on Madison Street, near Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive East.

Police said a young girl from the home has been taken to the Hospital for Sick Children with serious burns.

The fire was quite severe, police said. People in the neighbouring townhouses are safe.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Emergency services are still on scene this morning and are awaiting the arrival of the coroner.

