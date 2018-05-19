8 dead horses pulled out of ground at rented farm where OSPCA laid animal cruelty charges

Eight dead horses were dug out of the ground on a property in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., on Saturday after three people who were renting the farm were charged with animal cruelty offences.

Earlier this month, 14 emaciated horses and one pony were discovered on the farm, near Highway 404 and Bloomington Road about 50 kilometres north of Toronto.

On Saturday afternoon, the carcasses were still lying on the ground. A York Regional Police officer is now on the scene.

Equine veterinarian Oscar Calvete said the bodies were buried relatively recently.

"Roughly, I would say a couple of months at the most, no longer than that. We saw fresh blood and raw material, you know, it's not just bones," Calvete said.

Michael Cheung, owner of the four-hectare property, said Saturday, after the bodies were dug up, that he is devastated. He said the situation has shocked and saddened him.

On the same property, the OSPCA has said it discovered 14 emaciated horses and one pony on May 3rd. The animals were described to be in 'thin body condition, with ribs, hips and spine easily visible.' (Oscar Calvete) "This is no longer neglect. This is a massacre," Cheung said in a text to CBC Toronto.

In an earlier interview, Cheung said: "This is quite horrifying. I want people to see what they have done."

The OSPCA said in a news release on Friday an officer went to the property on May 3rd after receiving hearing concerns about the condition of a herd of horses there.

The horses were found to be in "thin body condition, with ribs, hips and spine easily visible on many of the animals," the OSPCA said.

The three people, who have not been named by the OSPCA, have been charged with permitting an animal to be in distress, failing to provide adequate food and failing to provide care necessary for general welfare. The three are due to appear in a Newmarket court on July 6.

Melissa Kosowan, spokesperson for the OSPCA, said in an interview on Saturday the 14 emaciated horses and one pony have been taken off the farm, placed in new homes and are still under veterinary care. She declined to comment on their current condition.