A man's body found in a Rexdale apartment on Wednesday has been deemed a homicide by Toronto police and investigators are asking the public for more information.

Officers responded to a call for an "unknown trouble" at 12 Arbordell Road, near Kipling Ave. and Albion Rd., on Wednesday at 9:44 a.m., the Toronto Police Service said in a news release Friday.

Abdinasir Hussein, 42, of Toronto was found dead inside the apartment. A post-mortem examination was conducted Thursday.

Police say there appears to have been an altercation and are asking witnesses to come forward.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who observed anything out of the ordinary in the Arbordell Road area between Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at 5 p.m., and Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at 10 a.m.," the news release read.

