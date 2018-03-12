Daylight time could be a factor in an abnormally dangerous morning on the streets of Peel Region, Peel Paramedics said.

Paramedics responded to five calls for vehicle collisions and two calls for pedestrians struck by vehicles, all before 7 a.m. Monday.

One of the pedestrians was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but the rest of the incidents were minor, according to Peel Regional Police.

Paramedics are speculating that the delay of sunrise by an hour may have contributed to the uptick in collisions.

"It's sort of an abnormal thing," said Brad Bowie of Peel Paramedics.

Multiple studies have examined a possible link between daylight time and an increase in heart attacks and traffic collisions, though causation has never been firmly established.

5 Motor Collisions & 2 Pedestrians struck already this morning! Please #DriveSafe #DaylightSavings Monday morning @PeelPoliceMedia @BramptonFireES @MississaugaFES pic.twitter.com/K8ne0jj8CE — @Peel_Paramedics

"I'm sort of amazed to see it actually quantifiable in front of me," Bowie said.

While paramedics said the extra hour of morning darkness and reduced sleep time may have contributed to the collisions, Peel police said there's no evidence to support that theory.

"Could the fact that it's darker at this time have anything to do with it?" asked Const. Bancroft Wright. "It could, but so could rain, snow and other factors that are out there, as well."

In any case, paramedics are recommending that anyone heading out the morning after a time change take the necessary precautions, which can begin the night before.

"Get to bed early," suggested Bowie.