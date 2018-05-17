A video making the rounds on Reddit and Youtube captures a car running a red light and nearly hitting another vehicle and two pedestrians on a crosswalk in the city's northwest end.

The video, uploaded from a witness's dashcam on Tuesday, shows the black sedan crashing into fencing after plowing across the sidewalk near Steeles Avenue West and Gihon Spring Drive.

The crash, confirmed by Toronto Police, happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The pedestrians in this particular case would've never seen this vehicle coming," said Const. Clint Stibbe of Toronto Police's Traffic Services.

According to Stibbe, the driver will face charges as he was mere feet away from causing a "double fatality."

Stibbe is urging both drivers and pedestrians to take extra care on the roads. So far this year in Toronto, 18 pedestrians and cyclists have been killed in collisions with vehicles.

He says the pedestrians in the video are lucky they didn't meet the same fate.

"It boils down to the pedestrians being very fortunate and in this particular case, a driver making a mistake."