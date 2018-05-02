Toronto police are still scratching their heads over who is behind a burned-out, empty car found dangling from cables on the Leaside Bridge in Toronto on Wednesday morning.

The car prompted a major emergency services response, with police, firefighters, and paramedics all showing up at the scene, close to the Don Valley Parkway.

Commuters also found themselves doing double takes as they drove by the hanging vehicle.

Wish I had gotten a pic, but distracted driving is bad.... There's legit a burnt out car dangling from the bottom of the Millwood St bridge over the Don River... —@OntSecGuy

By about 8 a.m. ET, the mystery appeared to have been solved, with police tweeting that the car is part of a movie shoot.

But a few minutes later, they walked it back, saying that a movie shoot was not confirmed.

As of about 10:30 a.m., the car was no longer suspended from the cables. CBC News is still working to learn how it came down.

Const. Victor Kwong confirmed to CBC Toronto that however it got there, no permit for a movie shoot or art installation was obtained, leaving Torontonians to wonder who took the time to suspend a plate-less car, and summoning to mind university pranks of years past.

So was it a renegade artist? An off-the-grid film shoot? Students up to no good?

Police are still investigating, with Const. Caroline de Kloet describing what happens next as a "waiting game."

Kwong said that there is no danger to public safety.