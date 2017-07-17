A Toronto resident is worried he's lost nearly $150,000 in property value after learning part of what he thought was his home — land he is paying property tax on — is actually owned by the city.

Boro Radjevic bought a three-storey brick townhouse at the corner of Danforth Avenue and Craven Road in October of 2009, assuming from the purchase of sale agreement that the 2.2 metres of land adjacent to his new home was his as well.

Radjevic and his young family never questioned what they owned, especially because they were paying property taxes on the tree-covered concrete space that connects with the sidewalk. A Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) document from 2016 shows the home's frontage is 21.19 feet (about 6.5 metres), a total that is only correct if the exterior space is included.

But this March, Bell informed Radjevic it would be upgrading a telecommunication pedestal already on that land. When he tried to halt the installation, Bell representatives told him the city owns the space, and showed him the land survey to prove it.

"I was shocked," Radjevic told CBC Toronto.

The ordeal has left Radjevic wondering what went wrong and what can be done to make up for the loss of a significant chunk of expensive real estate. In 2016, MPAC estimated his property was worth $446,646, so Radjevic says losing nearly a third of his home's footprint could be a loss of $148,882 — although given the city's hot housing market, it could be even more.

Radjevic and his family live in the corner unit of this Danforth Avenue townhouse complex. He says he had several plans for the space, but now he won't be able to build anything there. (John Rieti/CBC)

"This equity just disappeared overnight," he said.

"I would like to have what I bought," he said.

He would also like to know: "who is responsible for the mess?"

MPAC admits error with its measurements

The confusion appears to stem from the purchase of sale agreement, which states Radjevic purchased Parts 24-26 of the property.

Radjevic's agreement, signed in 2009, appears to show he's buying a 21.09-foot- wide lot, which would include the space adjacent to his home. (John Rieti/CBC)

However, city staff confirmed that while Parts 24 and 25 are his, the municipality owns Part 26. Radjevic, who contacted Coun. Paula Fletcher's office about the matter, was told the same thing in an email from a constituency assistant.

That email also says the matter has been forwarded to the taxation department.

MPAC spokesperson Cathy Ranieri-Sweenie said by email that her organization is aware of the error.

"Staff are currently reviewing steps to take corrective action," she said.

Real estate brokerage also taking 2nd look

Radjevic used to think the line he's standing over was his property line. (John Rieti/CBC)

It remains unclear why the realtor, Audrey Azad of the RE/MAX Hallmark Audrey Azad Group Realty Ltd., listed Part 26 in the purchase of sale.

The company issued a statement to CBC Toronto sayings its insurers are looking into the situation.

"We are not able to provide further comment at this time," its statement said.

Radjevic says he has filed a complaint with the Real Estate Council of Ontario, and a spokesperson for the organization told him it will be looking into the matter.

He also questions why his real estate lawyer, Miran Kert of the firm Cargill Kert, didn't flag the discrepancy.

Boro Radjevic and his family own Part 24 and 25, but the city owns Part 26. (John Rieti/CBC)

Kert says he wasn't presented with a property survey at the time of the deal, and Radjevic admits he never thought to get one at the time.

"To begin to understand what his rights to the property are he needs a survey," Kert said.

"I would recommend to every client who purchases a property to get a survey."

Radjevic says he can't recall ever discussing the matter with his lawyer.

On Friday, the two spoke by email, with Kert telling Radjevic he can access Part 26 — as can anyone — but he doesn't own it and can't build anything on it (Radjevic had considered adding a shed).

'Go in with your eyes open'

Radjevic does have title insurance, but his claim to provider First American was denied. The insurer's letter says the claim was beyond the scope of the policy. Radjevic says he's considering trying again.

Despite the confusion and frustration, Radjevic says he's hopeful the situation will be made right.

He also has some advice for other first-time homebuyers.

"Be careful," he said, and "go in with your eyes open."