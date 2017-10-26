Toronto police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting on the Danforth last year.

Abdullah Farah, 20, died after he was refused entry to a hookah lounge at Danforth and Coxwell in April of 2016. Police were called to the area after several 911 calls reported gunshots had been fired from a moving vehicle.

Emergency responders found Farah without vital signs, lying between two parked cars. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 24-year-old Brampton man. He is facing one count of second-degree murder.

Brother's death 'beyond heartbreaking'

Days after Farah was killed, sister Ifrah Farah recalled a loving brother who never left the family home without hugging his siblings or parents.

"To know Abdullah was to love him and those who knew him were better people for having known him," Farah said, speaking on behalf of their large family in 2016.

"Abdullah's death was beyond heartbreaking. It's something that no family should have to go through."