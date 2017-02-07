What do you do when you're called to the scene of a fight — only to find out someone is shooting a music video instead?

You join in, if you're Const. Jarrod Singh with the Durham Regional Police Service.

Singh was responding to a call in downtown Oshawa on Sunday night when he found the University of Ontario Institute of Technology dance troupe filming a video.

After making sure everything was in order, he joined in on the fun.

"I saw eight people gathered around one person, so I can see how a member of the public thought it was a fight," said Singh. "But when I got closer I could see he was break dancing in the middle and there was someone filming it."



According to DRPS, Const. Singh has been an officer for just over a year, but isn't new to dancing. Before he became a police officer he was part of the dance troupe at Durham College.

The video, which was posted to Facebook, has been viewed more than 650,000 times.