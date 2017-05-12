The prime suspect in the 2015 stabbing of a 56-year-old man has been arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Dalvin Lewis, now 49, was arrested on a warrant at Pearson on Thursday, and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Bevis Larmond.

In April, police said they believed Lewis was hiding out in Jamaica, noting his strong ties to the Montego Bay area.

It is unknown if he was at the airport on his way to or from Jamaica.

Investigators identified Lewis as their suspect in the death of Larmond, who was stabbed on the afternoon of Sept. 12, 2015.

Larmond had been socializing with friends before riding off on his bicycle, police said, and was later found on the ground at Lawrence Avenue East near Galloway Road.

He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after from his injuries.

Lewis was scheduled to appear in the Eglinton Avenue East court today.