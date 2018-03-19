Toronto police are searching for three suspects in connection with an abduction in Scarborough on Friday.

Officers responded to a call just before 1 a.m. for a report of a 27-year-old man being abducted by a group of armed men in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area.

Police told CBC Toronto the men put the victim in the trunk of a car and fled in a newer-model matte-grey Dodge Charger with sport-type rims, on Highway 401 from McCowan Road towards Highway 400 north.

Officers say all three suspects appear to be black or brown males with medium or dark skin.

The first suspect is described as a standing about 5'11" with a medium build and short, curly, black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, red gloves and a mask covering the lower part of his face.

The second suspect is about 5'7" with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a hoodie covering his head and a blue bandana. The third suspect is simple described as "tall."