A male cyclist was rushed to hospital without vital signs after he was struck by a vehicle near York Mills Road and the Don Valley Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Laurentide Drive and Minorca Place around 3 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

Police say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Laurentide Drive is closed in both directions between Larabee Crescent and Alvarado Place.

Police are still investigating. 


 