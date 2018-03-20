A male cyclist was rushed to hospital without vital signs after he was struck by a vehicle near York Mills Road and the Don Valley Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Laurentide Drive and Minorca Place around 3 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

Police say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Laurentide Drive is closed in both directions between Larabee Crescent and Alvarado Place.

Police are still investigating.

Laurentide Dr/ Minorca Pl.. reports of a "bike" (unclear if bicycle or motorcycle at this time) into a vehicle. Male taken to a trauma centre without vital signs. Will update once more info is received. #GO506788 ^adc — @TPSOperations



