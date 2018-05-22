Skip to Main Content
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck near Dundas West and Bloor

Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck near Dundas West and Bloor

A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck in the area of Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue on Tuesday, Toronto police say.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, police say

CBC News
Police say a cyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in the city's west end. (CBC News)

Officers say they were called to the area for reports of a cyclist struck by a vehicle just before 4 p.m.

A man believed to be in his 50s or 60s was found unconscious and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics. 

The driver remained on the scene, police say. 

Police have closed roads on Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue for their investigation. 

