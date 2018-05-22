Male cyclist struck by vehicle in Whitchurch-Stouffville

York Regional Police are investigating after a male cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday.

Police said they received a call about the collision near Ninth Line and Bethesda Side Road at 6 a.m.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

Staff Sgt. Krista Kempster, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said investigators are seeking witnesses to the collision.

She did not release the male's age or condition. No other details were available.