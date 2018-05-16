Skip to Main Content
Cyclist in his 50s suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by truck

The intersection of Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East is closed for investigation

CBC News

A male cyclist in his 50s suffered "extensive injuries" and is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a truck at Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East. 

Toronto police say it happened at about 8:10 a.m.The driver of the truck remained on the scene. 

The intersection is closed for an investigation and will be for quite some time, say police.

The incident comes just one day after the city launched an initiative to promote safer city streets for all road users. 

More to come

