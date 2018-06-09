Cyclist killed in 'intentional' hit-and-run in Little Portugal

A male cyclist is dead after being deliberately struck by a vehicle along a residential street in Little Portugal early Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. at Frankish and Sheridan avenues, near Dundas and Dufferin streets. The cyclist was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived.

Investigators believe the victim might have been assaulted following what they characterize as an "intentional" crash. The details of that assault are unclear. Paramedics say the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was shot, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

The cyclist was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and later died of his injuries. Police say the incident is being treated as a possible homicide.

According to investigators, the vehicle hit a tree after colliding with the cyclist. Its occupants, three males in dark sweatshirts and sweatpants, fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time.