Skip to Main Content
Male cyclist, 60, killed after crashing into parked van near York Mills and DVP

Notifications

Male cyclist, 60, killed after crashing into parked van near York Mills and DVP

A male cyclist in his 60's was killed after he crashed into a parked van near York Mills and the Don Valley Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say cyclist rode his bike into the back of delivery van

CBC News ·
Police have closed Laurentide Drive to traffic in both directions between Larabee Crescent and Alvarado Place. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A male cyclist in his 60's is dead after he struck a parked van near York Mills Road and the Don Valley Parkway on Tuesday afternoon, say Toronto police. 

Officers say they were called to Laurentide Drive and Minorca Place around 3 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

When cops arrived on scene they found a male without vital signs.

The cyclist was rushed to Sunnybrook hospital where he succumb to his injuries. 

Sgt. Thomas Reimer told reporters that the initial call police received was for a cyclist who was struck but upon further investigation police discovered he was not.

"As it turns out there was a delivery van parked on the side of the road. While he was making that delivery a male in his 60's rode into the back of his delivery van," he says. 

Police say the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Laurentide Drive is closed in both directions between Larabee Crescent and Alvarado Place.

Police are still investigating. 


 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us