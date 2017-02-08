Truck driver Wayne Edward sees bad road behaviour on a daily basis, but until now it's never involved a cyclist riding the opposite way across a major 400 series highway.

On Monday around noon, Edward captured video of a cyclist travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, near Highway 427.

He moved away from the curb lane to get further away from the cyclist — only to be caught by surprise when the cyclist cut across four lanes of oncoming traffic to the highway median.

"It's okay to play frogger on a video game but not in real life," Edward said.

The trucker posted the video to his YouTube channel, which features dozens of other incidents he's caught on camera.

He says another truck driver later told him the cyclist takes that route regularly, and has been talked to by police before.

Edward said he's hoping police catch up with the cyclist again and give him a "stern talking to."

Doing that might be easier said than done, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Cyclist is seen crossing four lanes of traffic on the 401. (YouTube)

"We have no idea what he was doing, where he was going," Schmidt said, adding that anyone from the public should call 911 if they see a pedestrian or cyclist on the highway.

Schmidt said based on Edward's video, there doesn't appear to be enough to confirm the cyclist's identity or provide a description. However, dashcam videos, as well as Ministry of Transportation (MTO) cameras, have proved helpful to police investigations in the past.

"We can follow up with the MTO to see if we could track this person, where he came from, or where he went to," said Schmidt.

The officer called the act shocking and said it's "exactly the kind of behaviour that often ends up in pedestrian fatalities."

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.