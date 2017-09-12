A female cyclist, 39, was seriously injured on Monday after she was struck by a garbage truck in Toronto's east end.

Toronto police say they received a call about the collision near Donlands Avenue and Cosburn Avenues at 8:45 a.m.

The woman was pinned under the truck but she was conscious and breathing when officers arrived at the scene, police said.

Collision occurred when driver turning right

Const. Clint Stibbe, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's traffic services, said both the cyclist and truck driver, 47, were travelling westbound on Cosburn when the collision occurred.

He said the driver was trying to make a right turn onto Lesmount Avenue, one block east of Donlands.

Toronto paramedics took the cyclist by emergency run to a trauma centre. Paramedics said her condition was initially life-threatening but it has been updated to serious.

The truck driver remained at the scene.

Stibbe said it's too early in the investigation to say if there will be charges. He noted there is a bike lane on both sides of Cosburn.

Stibbe said Cosburn is closed east of Donlands to east of Lesmount as police investigate.

Police are looking for witnesses to the collision.