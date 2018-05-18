Skip to Main Content
Douglas Crosbie was cyclist killed in Leslieville collision

Notifications

New

Douglas Crosbie was cyclist killed in Leslieville collision

Douglas Crosbie is being remembered as a "wonderful friend, dad and partner" this week after being identified as the cyclist struck and killed in the Leslieville area on Wednesday.

Christine Crosbie says her husband was 'unfailingly supportive' and 'a great role model for our kids'

CBC News ·
Douglas Crosbie was killed earlier this week while cycling to work in the city's east end. (Christine Crosby/Facebook)

Douglas Crosbie's wife is remembering him as a "wonderful friend, dad and partner," days after he was struck and killed while cycling to work.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Christine Crosbie said his death comes only weeks before their 25th anniversary. 

"It's hard to capture what a wonderful friend, dad and partner we lost," she wrote.

"He was unfailingly supportive, smart, thoughtful and a great role model for our kids. He was my rock," 

Christine said her husband had many friends, many of whom will also be grieving his loss. 

Crosbie's death comes one day after the city launched a new initiative to promote safer city streets. (Christine Crosbie/Facebook)

Crosbie was hit by a truck at Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East and later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police. 

The incident came just one day after the city launched an initiative to promote safer city streets for all road users. So far this year in Toronto, police say 17 pedestrians and cyclists have been killed on local streets.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us