Douglas Crosbie's wife is remembering him as a "wonderful friend, dad and partner," days after he was struck and killed while cycling to work.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Christine Crosbie said his death comes only weeks before their 25th anniversary.

"It's hard to capture what a wonderful friend, dad and partner we lost," she wrote.

"He was unfailingly supportive, smart, thoughtful and a great role model for our kids. He was my rock,"

Christine said her husband had many friends, many of whom will also be grieving his loss.

Crosbie's death comes one day after the city launched a new initiative to promote safer city streets. (Christine Crosbie/Facebook)

Crosbie was hit by a truck at Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East and later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.

The incident came just one day after the city launched an initiative to promote safer city streets for all road users. So far this year in Toronto, police say 17 pedestrians and cyclists have been killed on local streets.