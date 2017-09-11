A cyclist has been charged with careless driving after allegedly popping an extended wheelie and weaving through oncoming traffic and pedestrians on Yonge Street.

Toronto police shared an Instagram video in June that allegedly captured the 28-year-old man riding from Wellesley Street to Carlton Street.

"The cyclist weaved through traffic, rode on the sidewalk, failed to signal lane changes, failed to yield to pedestrians, and failed to stop for a red light," Toronto police wrote in a statement announcing the charge.

The video was originally posted to the account @mylittlebikeshop, which later defended the clip after it was shared by Toronto police.

"It's kind of heartbreaking to see my little poppa wheelie clip being posted on the Toronto police Instagram account... I say heartbreaking because my video is surrounded by surveillance videos of murders, stabbings, shootings, robberies and sexual assaults," reads a caption on the account page.

Toronto Police Traffic Services spokesperson Clint Stibbe thanked the rider for the video and demonstration of "great riding skill" but added, "you have put several pedestrians in harm's way as a result of your actions."

The cyclist is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall in October to face the charge.