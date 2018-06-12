Cyclist, 47, dead after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A 47-year-old male cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Elgin Mills Road East in Markham on Tuesday afternoon.

York Regional Police were called to the scene east of Kennedy Road at 5:40 p.m., where the victim was reportedly without vital signs.

He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead less than three hours later.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.

Elgin Mills Road East is closed between Kennedy and McCowan roads while the major collision bureau investigates.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.