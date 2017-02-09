Look at that face.

Eight-week-old Cupid was tied up in a bag and dumped in a Toronto trash bin. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Now consider that Cupid — the two-legged pup with a heart-shaped nose — was tied up in a bag and left to die in the trash behind a Toronto building.

Fortunately, a passerby heard his cries. He persevered.

Cupid was born without front legs but these new prosthetics will give the eight-week-old pooch a shot at learning to walk.

Watch Cupid scoot around0:25

"The challenge for him is that he's never walked before," said Janice Olynich, a certified prosthetist and the owner of PawsAbility, who fitted the pup with the prosthetics after he was assessed by a vet. The Toronto-based business provides prosthetic and orthotic service for animals.

"It's not going to be instinctive for him to put these on and to immediately start walking. He needs strength. he needs balance, he needs coordination."

Janice Olynich, the owner of PawsAbility, fitted Cupid with prosthetics. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Olynich said Cupid will wear the prosthetics for short sessions throughout the day to get familiar with his new legs.

"With repetition and a lot of positive encouragement, I think this is going to be helpful to him."

The puppy, believed to be a Great Pyrenees cross, wears a suspension vest that hoists up the two aluminum struts that are covered with leather. There is a soft inner liner.

For now, he can stand in them and push himself forward with the addition of a ski-like device or "training wheels," Olynich said

Cupid still has to gain balance and coordination. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

"They're as light as they can be and as strong as they need to be," Olynich said.

'He's stealing hearts everywhere'

Joan Znidarec is smitten with Cupid as is everyone else, the co-founder of the Dog Rescuers Inc. said.

"I think he's Cupid because he's stealing hearts everywhere."

Znidarec said she is appalled by what happened to the dog.

Joan Znidarec, of The Dog Rescuers Inc., said Cupid will be up for adoption by the end of February. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

"The fact that he was dumped — I mean — that's inexcusable today. There's absolutely no reason to leave a life like that," she said.

Though Cupid got a rough start to life, he is thriving and playful now.

Znidarec said he will be up for adoption by the end of February but her organization will continue to support Cupid and whoever adopts him.

"We're looking for a perfect fit for him, someone who obviously understands his needs."

"He's going to have a happy little life."