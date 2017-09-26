Trinity-Spadina MPP Han Dong says the provincial government is ready to work with Toronto to create a new tax category for non-profit arts and culture organizations.

Dong said inspiration for the concept came in part from a meeting with tenants at 401 Richmond, an arts and culture hub that was threatened by a major property tax increase last year.

The Ontario government is prepared to develop a new tax class for heritage properties, including 401 Richmond! 💪 — @HanDongOntario

"The province does not want our cultural community feeling crushed by tax burdens," said Dong, explaining that the new tax class will be somewhere "between residential and commercial."

"It's not fair," he said, "to ask a creative industry… to be looking at a commercial rate. We know the commercial rate is quite high."

Cressy to bring motion 'in coming weeks'

Dong said at Tuesday's press conference the next step is for the city of Toronto to work out the details of the new tax class.

City councillor Joe Cressy, a long time defender of 401 Richmond, put out a statement shortly after Dong's announcement, saying "the details of this new tax class are already under discussion."

"In the coming weeks, I will be bringing forward a motion to Toronto city council to formally begin the process of establishing Toronto's new culture and creative property tax sub-class," he wrote.

After that is done, Dong said the city can present the details to the Ontario's finance ministry.

Cheryl Kaplan designed this image for 401 Richmond tenant Open Studio. It will be printed, sold and distributed during Nuit Blanche on Sept. 30. (Open Studio / Facebook)

401 Richmond, a former industrial building, is home to an array of businesses, charities, artist studios and galleries.

A petition created following the property tax hike called "Save 401 Richmond," garnered more than 12,500 signatures.